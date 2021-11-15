Border killings tragic for both countries: Doraiswami

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has said that border killings are sad for both Bangladesh and India.

"Certainly border killings are unfortunate and unexpected for both countries. The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has been instructed specifically not to shoot at the border if there is no threat of attack on them. We do not want border killings in any country," he said.

The high commissioner made the statement on Monday while responding to a question from reporters in Dinajpur.

"The number of border killings is much lower now than at any other time. It is tragic for both countries to have any killings or injuries at the border. The joint steps from both countries are needed to stop such tragic incidents," said the high commissioner.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Sri Sri Loknath Temple Multipurpose Community Hall in Raisahebbari, Dinajpur, which has been constructed by the Government of India at a cost of Tk1.33 crore.