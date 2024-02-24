BRAC employee dies in Dinajpur road accident

Representational image. Photo: Collected
An employee of the nongovernmental organisation (NGO) BRAC was killed after his motorbike was hit by a bus in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur on Saturday (24 February).

The deceased Mizanur Rahman, 32, was a resident of Shyamnagar area under Sadar upazila of Rangpur.

Birampur Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdur Rashid said the bus knocked down the bike coming from the opposite direction on Dinajpur-Govindapur regional road in Chandipur area around 6:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

The bus driver managed to flee but the vehicle was seized, he added.

 

