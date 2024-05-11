Tank lorry ploughs into shop, kills 2 in Dinajpur

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Two people were killed when a tank lorry ploughed into a roadside shop at Kauga intersection in Sadar upazila of Dinajpur district early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Azhar Ali, 60, a security guard of Biswanathpur village and Rana, 25, of Kauga village in the upazila.

The accident occurred around 5:15 am when the tank lorry ploughed into a tea shop as its driver lost control over the vehicle, leaving one dead on the spot and another injured, said Farid Hossain, in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

The injured was taken to M Abdur Rahim Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police also arrested the driver of the tank lorry and his helper.

