Man dies trying to get on moving train in Dinajpur

Bangladesh

UNB
09 March, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 02:01 pm

Representational Image of a train on track
Representational Image of a train on track

A man died after he slipped and fell down while trying to board a moving train at Birampur Railway Station of DInajpur on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as egg trader Nayan (44) of Natin Bazar of the upazila.

Shafiqul Azam, in-charge of Parbatipur Railway Police Station confirmed the matter.

The incident happened when Nayan slipped and fell while trying to get on the Dhaka-bound Drutojan Express at the railway station. His head was crushed under the wheels of the train.

He was rushed to the Upazila Health Centre where doctors declared him dead, added the police official.

Train accident / Dinajpur

