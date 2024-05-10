ASI of police killed in Dinajpur road accident

Bangladesh

BSS
10 May, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 07:14 pm

Related News

ASI of police killed in Dinajpur road accident

BSS
10 May, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 07:14 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was killed and another ASI injured after being hit by a truck on the Dinajpur-Dosh Mile Road last night (9 May). 

The deceased was identified as ASI Momtaj Ali, 43, resident of Baliadangi upazila of Thakurgaon District. He was working at Pulhat Police Outpost under Kotwali Police Station of Dinajpur.

The accident occurred when they were going to the Dosh Mile area, in front of Nashipur School and College under Sadar upazila of the district, riding a motorcycle to investigate a case.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On the way, a truck hit them from behind around 8:30 pm, leaving one dead on the spot and another injured, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Dinajpur Sadar Circle Jinnah Al Mamun said.

The injured was taken to the Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The body was handed over to the family members today. Efforts are on to seize the truck and arrest the driver, he added.

 

Top News

ASI / Dinajpur / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

10h | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

11h | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

2d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

2d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

20h | Videos
Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

10h | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

22h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

22h | Videos