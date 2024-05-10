ASI of police killed in Dinajpur road accident

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was killed and another ASI injured after being hit by a truck on the Dinajpur-Dosh Mile Road last night (9 May).

The deceased was identified as ASI Momtaj Ali, 43, resident of Baliadangi upazila of Thakurgaon District. He was working at Pulhat Police Outpost under Kotwali Police Station of Dinajpur.

The accident occurred when they were going to the Dosh Mile area, in front of Nashipur School and College under Sadar upazila of the district, riding a motorcycle to investigate a case.

On the way, a truck hit them from behind around 8:30 pm, leaving one dead on the spot and another injured, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Dinajpur Sadar Circle Jinnah Al Mamun said.

The injured was taken to the Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The body was handed over to the family members today. Efforts are on to seize the truck and arrest the driver, he added.