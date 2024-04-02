Border crossing at Akhaura land port comes to a halt amid server error

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 10:37 am

People waiting to cross the border at Akhaura land port on 2 April 2924. Photo: TBS
People waiting to cross the border at Akhaura land port on 2 April 2924. Photo: TBS

Passenger transit through Brahmanbaria's Akhaura land port has been halted since 8:30am today (2 April) due to a server error in Agartala side of the border in India.

As a result, at least 100 passengers are stuck at the port's immigration waiting to enter India.

After 12 passengers entered India in the morning, the Agartala immigration authorities asked to suspend the passage of passengers due to a technical error in the server, said Akhaura Land Port Immigration Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Morshedul Haque.

The technical team has been informed about the error but they could not ascertain how long it might take for passenger traffic to return to normal, he added.

Akhaura land port is one of the most important land ports between Bangladesh and Northeast India. Every day 700-800 passengers pass through this port.

 

 

