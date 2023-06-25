Body of teen who jumped into pond being chased by dogs recovered in Natore

The body of a teenage boy who jumped into a pond after being chased by a pack of dogs was recovered from the water body in Sadar upazila of Natore early Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Shihab, 16, son of Khokan Ali of Boroharipur area under the upazila and a class IX student of Natore Government Technical School and College.

Abul Kalam Azad, inspector (investigation) of Natore Sadar police station, said the dogs chased Shihab and his friends when they were roaming in Choukirpar area last evening.

Though all managed to flee, Shihab jumped into the pond to escape from dog bite and drowned, he said, adding that the family members and others searched for him in the pond but didn't find.

Later, the body was recovered around 1am, he added.