Post-poll violence: 7 houses, establishments of AL supporters vandalised in Natore

Bangladesh

UNB
08 January, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 05:17 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least seven houses and establishments were vandalised allegedly by the supporters of an independent candidate who was elected MP from Natore-1 in Sunday's polls, in Bagatipara upazila of Natore district on Monday.

Affected house owners alleged that the supporters of independent candidate Abul Kalam Azad led by Dayarampur UP member Akkas Ali swooped on the house of Jakaria, a Chhatra League leader, and vandalised the house on Monday morning.

They also looted valuables from the house.

In the same way the houses and establishments of the supporters of Awami League-backed candidate and current MP Shahidul Islam Bakul of Natore-1 constituency also came under attack in Chandpur, Faguerdier, Tunipara and other areas soon after the announcement of the results of the election.

Nannu Khan, officer-in-charge of Bagatipara police station, said legal steps will be taken after getting written complaints.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The leaders and activists of Awami League and Chhatra League left their houses amid fear.

On Sunday, independent candidate Abul Kalam Azad won from Natore-1 constituency after defeating AL-nominated candidate Shahidul Islam Bakul in the 12th national election.

12th JS Polls / JS polls / Natore

