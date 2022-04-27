BNP leader Mokbul jailed over New Market clash

A Dhaka court today jailed BNP leader Advocate Mokbul Hossen for allegedly deterring police from doing their duty during the student-trader clash in the city's New Market area on 18 April.

As Mokbul Hossen was produced before the court today, New Market Police Station Inspector Halder Arpit Thakur submitted an appeal to jail the BNP leader until the investigation is over.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ishrat Jahan accepted the plea and fixed 28 April for a bail hearing.

Mokbul was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) from his Dhanmondi residence on April 23.

Same day, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid placed him on a three-day remand.

He was taken to the DB headquarters in the capital's Minto Road for interrogation. Later, he was taken to New Market police station.

Previously on the night of Monday (18 April), a clash erupted between Dhaka College Students and New Market traders in the city's New Market area.

Later, it was discovered that a fight between two workers of 'Welcome' and 'Capital' fast food shops of Dhaka New Market induced the clash.

Both the fast food shops are allotted to the BNP leader Mokbul Hossen. He rented the shops to the two persons-- Rafiqul Islam and Shahidul Islam.