BNP leader Mokbul jailed over New Market clash

Bangladesh

BSS
27 April, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 07:44 pm

Related News

BNP leader Mokbul jailed over New Market clash

BSS
27 April, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 07:44 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court today jailed BNP leader Advocate Mokbul Hossen for allegedly deterring police from doing their duty during the student-trader clash in the city's New Market area on 18 April.

As Mokbul Hossen was produced before the court today, New Market Police Station Inspector Halder Arpit Thakur submitted an appeal to jail the BNP leader until the investigation is over.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ishrat Jahan accepted the plea and fixed 28 April for a bail hearing.

Mokbul was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police  (DMP) from his Dhanmondi residence on April 23.

Same day, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid placed him on a three-day remand.

He was taken to the DB headquarters in the capital's Minto Road for interrogation. Later, he was taken to New Market police station.

Previously on the night of Monday (18 April), a clash erupted between Dhaka  College Students and New Market traders in the city's New Market area.

Later, it was discovered that a fight between two workers of 'Welcome' and 'Capital' fast food shops of Dhaka New Market induced the clash.

Both the fast food shops are allotted to the BNP leader Mokbul Hossen. He rented the shops to the two persons-- Rafiqul Islam and Shahidul Islam.

Top News

BNP leader / New Market clash / Mokbul Hossen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

7h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

8h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

8h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

2h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

2h | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

2h | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access