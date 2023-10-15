Ex-BNP leader launches new party ‘Pragatishil Democratic Forum’ from Chattogram

Leaders of the party announced the launching at a press conference at Chattogram Press Club on Sunday (15 October). Photo: TBS

Former vice president of Chattogram North District BNP, Nazim Uddin has announced a new party, Pragatishil Democratic Forum, ahead of the 12th national parliamentary elections.

The party was formally launched at a press conference at Chattogram Press Club on Sunday (15 October).

Nazim Uddin, also the former VP of Chittagong University Central Students' Union (CUCSU), is the chairman of the party, while Azim Uddin, former GS of the union from Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, is a member secretary.

The Pragatishil Democratic Forum, however, is yet to secure Election Commission registration.

At the press conference, Member Secretary Azim Uddin said, "We will apply to the Election Commission for registration as per rules. But now the registration is closed. What we will actually do is we can talk to the [Awami League-led] Grand Alliance. On the basis of discussion, we will contest the polls using the symbol of a registered political party."

Chairman Nazim said, "Our goal is to start a new move of democratic politics in the country… We are launching the party aiming towards a free and fair elections."

Leaders of the new party said that initially a 101-member committee will be announced at a convention to be held in Dhaka. The committee includes former minister and Chattogram city BNP's former leader, Arif Moyeen Uddin.

The leaders further stated that they have meanwhile managed at least 100 candidates, with more than one in some constituencies, to contest the upcoming general elections.

Member Secretary Azim Uddin said, "The people are divided… and no one knows clearly whether the election will happen or not and whether the opposition participates in the election or not…"

He added, "The people of the country are in extreme uncertainty. On the other hand, as the elections are approaching, various local and foreign quarters are active. With different agendas, everyone seems busy fishing in troubled waters.'

"Western world-America, the European Union, India, China and other countries are creating pressure on Bangladesh. There are threats of sanctions to halt business activities. We strongly want to say that not foreigners but the people of our country will decide how our country will be run as an independent nation," Azim said further.

Among others, the party's leaders Ferdous Bashir, Sohel Rahman and Sirajul Islam were present.