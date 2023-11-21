Crude bomb hurled at BNP leader Mirza Abbas' house in city

TBS Report
21 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 12:59 pm

File photo
File photo

A group of attackers have hurled two crude bombs targeting the residence of BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas in the city's Shahjahanpur.

Afroza Abbas, wife of Mirza Abbas and president of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, confirmed the occurrence of the incident today at 8am, according to a statement sent by BNP Chairperson's Press Wing member Shamsuddin Didar.

According to the statement, two people riding a motorcycle launched two crude bombs at Mirza Abbas' residence this morning. The first bomb detonated with a loud bang shrouding the house in smoke, while the second bomb remained unexploded.

The statement also quoted the security personnel of Mirza Abbas' house as saying that they rushed outside to catch the attackers, who fled the scene soon after the blast. 

At the time, six to eight policemen were stationed near the residence on three to four motorcycles.

Despite the security personnel's inquiries about the incident, the police reportedly departed without offering any explanation, Afroza Abbas claimed.

Deputy Commissioner of Motijheel Division of Police Hayatul Islam Khan told The Business Standard that a team of police has been stent to investigate the matter.

Mirza Abbas was arrested on 31 October following a case filed at Shahjahanpur police station related to clashes between police and BNP men during the party's mass gathering in Dhaka on 28 October.  He is now in prison.

