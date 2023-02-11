BNP to face crisis, if not joins election: Razzak

Agriculture Minister M Abdur Razzaq today said if BNP does not participate in the next election, the party may face crisis.



"BNP will be in crisis, if it does not join the election...Many people from BNP may be eager to join AL and other parties," he said.



Razzak, also the Awami League (AL) presidium member, said this at a peace rally organized by Silimpur Union AL at MA Karim High School ground in Silimpur of Delduar upazila of Tangail.



The rally was organized against terrorism, anarchy and conspiratorial activities of BNP-Jamaat, said a press release.



"AL is not giving any counter programme, this peace rally has been organized so that BNP cannot create anarchy like in 2015 in the name of movement, destabilize the country and push it towards disaster," Razzak said.



"Through this programme, millions of AL leaders and activists become aware and active," he said.



"No matter how many agitation programmes BNP holds, it will never be able to topple the legitimate government," he added.



Razzak said that it is the responsibility of AL leaders and activists to cooperate with the law and order forces to maintain peace and order in the country.



"Staying away from BNP's movement programmes, AL leaders and activists are discharging their responsibility through peaceful programmes," he said.



AL Education and Human Resources Secretary Shamsun Nahar Champa, Tangail District AL President Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruq, General Secretary Zoaherul Islam, MP, and local leaders joined the rally.