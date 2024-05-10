Biden chooses David Slayton Meale as next US ambassador to Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 May, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 09:31 am

David Slayton Meale. Photo: Collected from X
David Slayton Meale. Photo: Collected from X

US President Joe Biden has nominated David Slayton Meale as the next ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Bangladesh.

He announced his intent to nominate five individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration yesterday (9 May).

David Meale, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counselor, is currently Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Beijing, China, where he also served as Chargé d'Affaires ad interim.

Prior to this role, he was deputy assistant secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations for the Department's Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs. He was previously the Bureau's Director for Sanctions Policy and Implementation.

Other positions include associate dean for the Leadership and Management School at the Foreign Service Institute in Washington, District of Columbia; deputy chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh; Counselor for Economic Affairs at the US Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine; deputy director of the Office of Monetary Affairs in the Economic Bureau; and additional positions in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Guinea, and Washington.

He is the recipient of the Baker-Wilkins Award for Outstanding Deputy Chief of Mission and has studied Chinese, Ukrainian, and French.

The other nominees include Shannon A. Estenoz as deputy secretary of the Interior, Department of the Interior; Christopher J Lamora as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Central African Republic; Jeffrey Samuel Arbeit as a judge on the United States Tax Court and Cathy Fung, nominee to be a judge on the United States Tax Court.

