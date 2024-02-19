BIDA assures providing all support to Japanese investors

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 08:07 pm

Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Lokman Hossain Miah has reiterated the government's commitment to Japanese investors to provide all necessary services following their investment in Bangladesh.

He said this while addressing a workshop titled 'Meet with Japanese Investors; Investment Facilitation and Aftercare Services' at BIDA auditorium yesterday, a BIDA press release today (19 February) said.

Lokman Miah said Bangladesh's socioeconomic development over the last 15 years has created a congenial environment for local and foreign investors in the country.

Lokman said the BIDA is providing digital services to investors through the operational support systems (OSS) platform.

Taking the problems of the investors into consideration BIDA has created an aftercare wing to help the investors with necessary advices, assistance and services, he said.

President of Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Myung Ho Lee and deputy country representative of JETRO Kazunori Yeamada, among others, were present while BIDA executive member Abhijit Chowdhury was in the chair.

Bida / Bangladesh / Japan

