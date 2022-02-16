Bhongima Dance Theatre represents Bangladesh in Egypt 

Bhongima Dance Theatre represents Bangladesh in Egypt 

Bhongima Dance Theatre directed by Syeda Saila Ahmed Lima is representing Bangladesh to the 9th session of "Aswan International Festival for Culture and Arts" in Egypt. 

Organised and sponsored by Bangladesh and Egypt Government's Ministries of Cultural Affairs They started their journey on 11th February, reads a press release.
 
The crew are performing on Bangladeshi traditional songs. 

The Festival will continue till 22 February.

Bangladeshi participants will return on 25 February.
 

