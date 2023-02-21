Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

TBS Report
21 February, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 08:29 pm

Rhythm, a prominent dance organisation at Khulna University, successfully organised its signature event, 'Inter-University Dance Fest-2023, Season 4,' at the university premises on 10 February. 

The event saw the participation of over 6,000 people and featured six universities, including the University of Dhaka, Islamic University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Khulna Medical College, Northwestern University, and Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University.

In his inauguration speech, the Director of Student Affairs at Khulna University Prof Md Sharif Hasan Limon praised the efforts of everyone involved in making the event a success. Apart from Rhythm, two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, namely Krishti and Spark, also performed.

Taposhi Das, the president of Rhythm, expressed how challenging it was for the organisation to make the event a success. She praised the efforts of the members, seniors, and sponsors for conducting the flash mob, coming up with creative ideas, rehearsing, managing guests, and more. She expressed how the participating university organisations and clubs made the event more fantastic.

Gazi Md Ashraf Uddin Durjoy, the vice president of Rhythm, mentioned how the organisation is determined to escalate the scale of the Inter-University Dance Fest by bringing new creative ideas and dimensions to the event. 

The journey started back in 2019 in the hands of the former president of Rhythm Hiron Saroj Debnath. Every year, Rhythm organises the Inter-University Dance Fest and this year marked its fourth season. The organisation is determined to continue expanding the event, building on its legacy and making it even bigger in the future.

