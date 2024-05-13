BGB chief visits Thanchi and Ruma borders in Bandarban

Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui on Monday visited Thanchi and Ruma border areas of Bandarban and exchanged views with the border guard members there.

He first visited the outpost of 38 BGB Bolipara Battalion, and the border outposts in Crespai Para and Thanchi, says a press release issued by the BGB headquarters.

During the visit, he instructed the on-duty BGB members on various operational, training and administrative matters.

Later, he visited the sadar border outpost and Dopani Chhara outpost under the jurisdiction of 9 BGB Ruma Battalion.

During the visit of the BGB chief, the additional director general (GS branch) of the BGB headquarters, and commanders of Cox's Bazar region, Bandarban sector and Bolipara and Ruma battalions, among other officials, were present, reads the media release.