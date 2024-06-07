'Saddened by lack of maturity': The questions that angered FinMin in post-budget briefing

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali today (7 June) said he was disappointed by some questions asked in the post-budget press conference held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka this afternoon (7 June).

Some of the questions from journalists at the event also drew his ire.

One of the questions was regarding the estimated time when the proposed tax on car imports by members of parliaments will come into effect.

Responding angrily to the question, the minister said, "The proposed budget has stated that the relevant law needs to be amended. That needs to be done [first]. It's not like you will say and I will just do it. It doesn't work like that."

Another question that drew a similar reaction from the finance minister was: Is the economy and the budget's actual size shrinking because inflation rate has reached 15% or more over the years?

Primarily responding to the question, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said even the harshest critics of the government probably won't say that the size of the economy has shrunk.

"When there is a recession, the size of the economy shrinks. And when there is growth, there is some inflation with that growth. Our growth target is the rate of growth of 6%, meaning, our economy is expanding."

At that point, Finance Minister Mahmood Ali said, "I want to speak about it a bit. Those of you [journalists], who are asking the questions, ask a bit matured questions. I expected more matured questions from 71 [TV]. I am really disappointed."

He continued, "Such simplification does not work. The economy doesn't work like that. If the economy shrinks, everything is done for. Come [to press conferences] after researching about these a bit. Don't just simply ask like this. Ask questions with some maturity."

Stating that the proposed budget did not give any strong message against corruption and in support of establishing rule of law, another reporter asked the minister what steps the government is considering against those who are involved in corruption in the finance sector.

Replying to the question, the minister said, "We have been frank about this – before the world, before our audiences, before our people. We haven't hidden anything. Why do you [journalists] keep asking the same question? I don't understand this. What kind of question is this?"

The minister went on, "You [journalists] need to learn how to ask questions. I am really sorry to say this: This is not journalism. You guys keep going back to the same questions over and over again. Such simplifications!

"... Try looking through these [budget documents], learn something. That will make our work easier."

Speaking at the event, another reporter said additional tax is levied for investment in economic zones, while investors don't get gas and power connections and bank loans if they invest outside the EZs.

When the reporter asked the minister how the private sector can overcome the said challenges, Minister Mahmood Ali said business organisations did not raise any such issues.

He advised the reporter to attend press conferences after reading the statements of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

When another reporter claimed that many proposals in the budget were not presented with comprehensive data, the minister refused to answer again. "This is a completely non-serious question. It does not deserve any answer," he said.

Another reporter asked if the government will increase coordination between agencies in a bid to reduce commodity prices?

In response, the minister said, "We are all working together and journalists are also helping in this regard.

"What kind of question is this?"

Concluding the event, the finance minister expressed disappointment at the "lack of maturity" shown by journalists.

"...Most of the questions are immature. It's because you haven't read the book [budget document] we gave you. Read it.

"I am really saddened by the level of maturity you guys have shown. Very disappointed! One or two of you have asked good questions. But I will thank everyone. You have shown a lot of interest but that interest needs to be more mature. You need to study a bit. Please do that."