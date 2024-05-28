300 BGB platoons deployed ahead of upazila polls 3rd phase

Bangladesh

UNB
28 May, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 12:20 pm

File photo of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members on duty. Photo: UNB
A total of 300 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order during the 3rd phase of the 6th Upazila Parishad Election.

BGB will work as a mobile and striking force to maintain peace and order in the electoral areas from 27 to 31 May.

During the 2nd phase of Upazila election, 457 BGB troops were deployed and in the 1st phase, a total of 418 troops were deployed.

