2 injured in mine explosion at Tumbru border in Bandarban

Two Bangladeshi nationals were injured in a mine explosion at Tumbru border of Naikhongchari upazila in Bandarban.

The incident took place in the middle of pillar no-32 and 33 of Tumbru border at Ghumdhum union of the upazila around 8:15pm Friday (24 May), said Mohammad Alam, member of Ward No-3 of Ghumdhum Union Parishad.

The injured are Nabi Hossain alias Sona Mia, 16, of Tumbru Paschimkul area of Ghumdhum union and Abu Taher, 30, of the same area.

"Locals rescued the two and brought them to MSF Hospital at Kutupalong. As their condition was serious, the doctor on duty sent them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital," the UP member said.

"It is believed that the two were injured while smuggling cows from Myanmar," he added.