Budget in brief

Videos

06 June, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 09:36 pm

Budget in brief

06 June, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 09:36 pm

Despite failing to control inflation in two consecutive budgets, the government did not give up. This time, the budget proposal for the fiscal year 2024-25 has been presented to the parliament with the aim of reducing the average price inflation of 9.89 percent to 6 and a half percent and increasing the gross domestic product at a rate of seven percent. In the financial year 2024-25, how the government will raise money for running the country and where it has proposed to spend, presenting in a brief form.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Others

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

1h | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

2h | Features
Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

11h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Focus on development of sports

Focus on development of sports

58m | Videos
Budget in brief

Budget in brief

2h | Videos
MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

2h | Videos
Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

3h | Videos