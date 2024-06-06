Budget in brief

Despite failing to control inflation in two consecutive budgets, the government did not give up. This time, the budget proposal for the fiscal year 2024-25 has been presented to the parliament with the aim of reducing the average price inflation of 9.89 percent to 6 and a half percent and increasing the gross domestic product at a rate of seven percent. In the financial year 2024-25, how the government will raise money for running the country and where it has proposed to spend, presenting in a brief form.