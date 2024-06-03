Alleged smuggler reportedly killed in crossfire with BGB in Ramu

An alleged smuggler has been reportedly killed in a crossfire with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Gorjonia union of Ramu upazila in Cox's Bazar today (3 June), according to locals.

The deceased has been identified as Nejam Uddin, an infamous smuggler in the area, Gorjonia Chairman Mujibur Rahman said.

However, the BGB said one dacoit named Nejam was shot during the crossfire. The paramilitary force didn't confirm whether anyone was killed or not.

"A shootout took place between a group of smugglers and the BGB. Three motorcycles of the BGB were set on fire and one motorcycle was vandalised during the incident. I heard that a smuggler named Nejam Uddin of Khurushkhul union was killed in the shootout. The body of the victim was taken away by members of his group," said Mujibur.

Gorjonia Police Outpost in-charge Superintendent Saiful Islam also confirmed the death of a man but could not identify his name.

"The matter is being looked into," he said.

Khurushkhul Chairman Shahjahan Siddiqui told The Business Standard that at around 1:00pm, the body of one Nejam Uddin was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

He alleged that Nejam's family is known for being involved in robberies.

Nejam's father Abul Bashar is also a dacoit, he said.

"Nezam was brought home by his gang members on Monday. After receiving the news, his bullet-ridden body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue. The police have been informed of this," he added.

Cox's Bazar Police Superintendent Md Mahfuzul Islam said the police were informed about Nejam's body. "Police are working on the matter."

Meanwhile, in a press statement issued by BGB Battalion-11, located in the Naikhongchhari border area, a shootout between alleged smugglers and the BGB took place this morning.

"BGB members were able to recover 98 cartoons of illegal Burmese cigarettes and 20,000 yaba tablets in an operation conducted based on a tip-off. At that time, a group of 100-150 people, led by Nejam, attacked the BGB patrol team. They fired 50-60 rounds of bullets. The BGB also fired back to defend themselves.

"The group tossed petrol bombs and set fire to the BGB members' motorcycles. A man accused in several cases, including murder and kidnapping, named Nejam was reportedly shot. The process of filing a case by the BGB in this regard is ongoing," stated the press statement.