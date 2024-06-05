Cabin crew injured on Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight due to turbulence

A senior cabin crew member of Biman Bangladesh Airlines broke their leg due to severe turbulence just before landing at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The incident occurred on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operating flight BG373, Al Masud Khan, the manager of public relations for Biman Bangladesh Airlines, told The Business Standard.

The identity of the cabin crew could not be confirmed.

Sources from the airline reported that as the aircraft approached Tribhuvan International Airport, the senior cabin crew member was requesting passengers to fasten their seatbelts.

While attempting to return to their seat, they lost control due to the turbulence and fell, resulting in a broken leg.