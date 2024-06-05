DU ranks first among Bangladeshi universities in QS World Rankings 2025

Education

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 02:38 pm

Dhaka University has stood first among Bangladeshi universities on the QS World University Rankings 2025. 

The QS World university Rankings for 2025 was published yesterday (4 June), where DU secured the 554th position.

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology was in the second position in Bangladesh with a rank of 761-770 and North South University took the third position in Bangladesh with a rank of 901-950 rank.

Last year DU was in the 691-700 rank, BUET was in the 801-850 rank and NSU was in the 851-900 rank.

This year's ranking is the largest ever, featuring over 1,500 universities across 105 higher education systems. The United States is the most represented country or territory, with 197 ranked institutions, followed by the United Kingdom with 90 and mainland China with 71.

For the 13th consecutive year, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) maintains its reign at the top. Imperial College London jumps four places to take second and the University of Oxford and Harvard University are in third and fourth place respectively. The University of Cambridge rounds out the top five.

 

