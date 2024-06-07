Facility to whiten black money with only 15% tax unfair for honest taxpayers: CPD on FY25 budget

The provision of whitening black money by paying only 15% tax and without any scrutiny is discouraging for those who pay taxes regularly, said Fahmida Khatun, research director and head of research at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

"We have seen in the last few years that revenue collection does not increase much by giving this facility. Rather, it incentivises those with black money and discourages those who pay taxes regularly," she said during a press briefing today (7 June).

CPD fellow Mustafizur Rahman yesterday said, "It's not fair for taxpayers to pay a 30% tax on legal income while only being asked to pay 15% on illegal earnings. Similarly, companies holding on to hidden money for a long time shouldn't get away with a 15% tax rate. There should be stricter laws with penalties for earning illegally, including additional taxes."

"Note that a new provision has been added to not ask any question regarding the income. Suppose, they whiten the money by paying tax but the Anti-Corruption Commission later enquires about it. But that cannot be done under the current budget proposal," he said today.

Under the proposed provision, black money can be legalised by depositing it in a bank or investing it anywhere, including the stock market, after paying a 15% tax, with no questions asked about its source.

This stands in contrast to the current Income Tax Act, where taxpayers can legalise black money by paying up to 25% tax plus a 10% penalty, with the risk of subsequent scrutiny by government agencies, dissuading many from utilising this option.

Inflation and export target unrealistic

"An inflation target of 6.75% and an export growth target of 8% is very unrealistic," said Fahmida Khatun.

"Inflation was above 9% in May, so bringing it below 7% would be challenging without any targeted steps. And the export growth this year was only 2%. Where will the extra 6% come from?" said Fahmida Khatun during a post-budget press briefing today (7 June).

She said more investment is needed to reign in inflation. In FY24, the total gross investment target was 31%, which later stood at 23.5%.

"This fiscal's target has been set at 27.3%. Where will we get the investment from? There have been no steps taken to increase this investment," she said.

Private sector credit growth was 10% in FY24 and this fiscal's target has been set at 9%. However, for private sector credit people need to take loans from banks, but the government has also increased taking loans from the banks. So, will banks be able to giver loans to individuals and businesses when needed?" asked the CPD research head.

With an eye towards battling inflation, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali unveiled the Tk7.97 lakh crore proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

He announced the largest-ever budget for Bangladesh before the Parliament yesterday (6 June), a long way from the first budget of Tk786 crore placed by Tajuddin Ahmad for the FY1972-73.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had given the nod to the budget size.

This is the country's 54th budget and the 25th of the Awami League (AL) government in six terms. This budget is the 21st under the rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in different terms.

The theme of the budget for the next fiscal year is "Pledge towards building a happy, prosperous, developed and smart Bangladesh" in pursuit of turning the country's economy into its previous sound state.

Usually, the size of a new budget increases by 10% to 12% compared to the current year's budget, but this time it will increase by less than 8%.

The latest budget is contractionary, with a lowered GDP growth of 6.7%.