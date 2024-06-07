Can Benazir legalise illegal assets by paying 15% tax?

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 08:30 pm

Related News

Can Benazir legalise illegal assets by paying 15% tax?

Benazir will not be eligible for the facility to whiten his alleged illegal assets, the NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmantul Munim said

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Former inspector general of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Former inspector general of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected

The proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), which includes a provision to legalise black money by paying a 15% tax, has raised questions about whether individuals like former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, who has allegedly amassed illegal wealth, can also benefit from this opportunity.

Responding to such a question at a press conference today (7 June), National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmantul Munim said Benazir will not be eligible for the facility to whiten his alleged illegal assets.

"Since Benazir's case falls under criminal and legal procedures, how will it become legal by paying tax?" he told the reporters at the post-budget press conference held at the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the afternoon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Now companies can also whiten black money

"Our legitimate businessmen face more disadvantages. Due to certain complexities, they are unable to show some assets as legal because of audit issues. This is why we made this proposal," the NBR chairman said, referring to the proposal related to the legalisation of black money.

In response to a question about the availability of the facility, he said, "This matter will be discussed in the parliament."

Earlier, the NBR chairman said, "Certain assets remain undisclosed due to various factors such as negligence in tax return filing or the use of intermediaries.

"Therefore, they have been provided with the chance to legalise undisclosed income by paying a 15% tax, granting them the opportunity."

He further mentioned that certain complexities concerning land matters in Bangladesh often result in money or assets naturally becoming illegal.

Top News / Budget / NBR

IGP Benazir Ahmed / Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025 / Bangladesh / NBR Chairman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

11h | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

22h | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

20h | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

1h | Videos
Budget conflicts with AL’s electoral manifesto: CPD

Budget conflicts with AL’s electoral manifesto: CPD

3h | Videos
Focus on development of sports

Focus on development of sports

21h | Videos
Budget in brief

Budget in brief

23h | Videos