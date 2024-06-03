Benazir 'owns 100 acres of land' in Bandarban

As inquiries into former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed's wealth continue, reports have surfaced regarding a sprawling property he allegedly owns in the mountains of Bandarban district.

According to locals, Benazir possesses over a hundred acres of land in Bandarban. This property includes fish and cattle farms, an orchard, and a luxurious bungalow. These revelations come amid nationwide discussions surrounding Benazir's unexplained wealth.

The Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) ongoing probe has unearthed numerous illegal properties linked to Benazir, not only in Dhaka but across the country. A recent court order for the confiscation of his ill-gotten assets has further intensified public scrutiny.

Land grab allegations in Suwalak Union

The reports detail roughly 50 acres of land in Suwalak union of Bandarban Sadar upazila, allegedly under Benazir's control. Locals claim that Benazir, along with his wife and daughter, illegally occupied this land adjacent to the Tea Board office.

Allegations suggest that Benazir initially leased 25 acres while serving as police chief. He then allegedly encroached upon surrounding areas. This land now houses fish and cattle farms, a substantial orchard, and a two-story air-conditioned bungalow. A private road has also been built for access.

Locals said Benazir occupied a leased land initially registered under the name Ledu Sadagar of Dohazari. Ledu Sadagar's son, Md Lokman, claims no further information was available after Benazir took over the 25 acres supposedly meant for a rubber plantation.

Elias Chowdhury, another local resident, claims Benazir also occupied his plot of about half-acre adjacent to the leased land.

Mong Waching Marma, a leader of the Bandarban District Swechchhasebak League, is reportedly managing Benazir's properties. The letter of attorney from 2016 mentions his name along with Benazir and family members.

Marma claims he was requested by the former police chief to look after the properties since they bordered his own land. However, he insists that he owns the garden, fish farm, and cattle farm.

More land allegedly grabbed in Lama upazila

Reports further allege Benazir's ownership of another 55 acres of land in Doluchhari Mouza under Lama upazila. Locals and public representatives claim this land remains under Benazir's control, possibly acquired through forceful means.

Subel Ahmed, deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Department in Cox's Bazar overseeing Bandarban, said the Dhaka central office is primarily handling matters related to Benazir.

He added that a probe into Benazir's properties in Bandarban would commence upon receiving instructions from Dhaka.