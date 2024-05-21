Upazila polls: 26 BGB platoons deployed in 4 districts

Bangladesh

UNB
21 May, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 03:13 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

To support the civil administration and ensure a secure and fair election process, a total of 26 platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) mobile and striking force have been deployed in Khulna, Patuakhali, Bhola, and Barguna for the second phase of Upazila election being held today (21 May).

The deployment covers multiple locations including Terkhada, Digalia, and Phultala in Khulna district; Dashmina, Galachipa, and Bauphal in Patuakhali district; Sadar, Daulatkhali, and Borhanuddin in Bhola district; and Sadar and Betagi upazilas in Barguna district, according to Lt Col. Mohammad Khurshid Anwar, commanding officer of Khulna Battalion (21 BGB).

According to BGB sources, the mobile and striking force will remain stationed in the election areas until May 23.

This extended deployment aims to maintain law and order even after the election day, ensuring a smooth and peaceful post-election period.

