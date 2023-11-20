BGB chief visits Myanmar border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 November, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 10:20 pm

BGB chief visits Myanmar border

TBS Report
20 November, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 10:20 pm
BGB chief visits Myanmar border

The Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan visited the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox's Bazar today.

In addition to inspecting routine operational, training, and administrative activities, the BGB chief inspected the Whykong Border Outpost under Teknaf Battalion (2 BGB), the Baishfari Border Outpost under Cox's Bazar Battalion (34 BGB), and the Tumbru and Ghumdum border areas to observe the border situation arising from the ongoing internal conflict in Myanmar, reads a press release.

During the inspection, the BGB chief inquired about the well-being of all levels of BGB personnel on the border. At that time, he directed everyone to perform their duties with the highest professionalism on the border, as well as to be highly vigilant about any kind of illegal infiltration.

He also directed the successful implementation of the zero-tolerance policy against drugs. In addition, he directed to be always prepared to deal with any law and order situation in the context of the upcoming 12th national election.

Senior officials from BGB headquarters, Cox's Bazar region commander, Ramu sector commander, and other officers of the concerned battalions were present with the BGB chief during the inspection.

BGB / Myanmar border / Bangladesh

