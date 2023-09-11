Bangladesh's Mostafiz Uddin in Vogue Business 100 Innovators

Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) has been listed in Vogue Business 100 Innovators 2023. Photo: Collected
Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) has been listed in Vogue Business 100 Innovators 2023. Photo: Collected

Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) has been listed in Vogue Business 100 Innovators 2023.

He has been selected in the list as a "Sustainability Thought Leader".

"This year's sustainability innovators are founders, activists, organisers and designers, all working toward a common goal: to bring fashion's footprint within the realm of planetary boundaries, minimising waste and spent resources. These are the people fighting the uphill battle and proposing new solutions for a better industry," said the Vogue Business regarding the list.

"The Vogue Business 100 Innovators" is an annual announcement of the internationally renowned magazine where it names top 100 change makers from across the world for their outstanding contribution to make the fashion industry more sustainable.

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim

The annual Vogue Business 100 Innovators 2023 list returns with a fresh roster of leaders, founders and activists who are being recognised for their work as they rewrite the playbooks for fashion and beauty from, reads the Vogue Business website.

This year the Vogue Business 100 Innovators has been classified in 5 categories   -- Tech and Web3 Innovators, Sustainability Thought Leaders, Next-gen Entrepreneurs and Agitators, Beauty Disruptors and Champions of Change.

