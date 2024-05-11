Branding, skills needed to advance tourism in Bangladesh: Business leaders  

A meeting of the FBCCI standing committee on resort and tourism development on 11 May. Photo: TBS

Branding and upskilling the workforce involved in the country's tourism sector are key to tapping its full potential, concerned businessmen told a meeting of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) today.

Speaking at the meeting of the FBCCI standing committee on resort and tourism development, they said although many countries, including the neighbours, spend a lot of money on promoting tourism, it is absent in Bangladesh.

Mentioning that those countries carry out publicity and promote branding at their airports to attract foreign tourists, the businessmen called upon the Bangladesh government to follow this.

Addressing the meeting as the chief guest, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said, "Neighboring countries, including Sri Lanka and the Maldives, are earning a lot of money from the tourism industry. We also have huge potential in the sector. It is very important to develop the skills of tour operators along with country branding to tap this potential."

Foreign tourists go to the tour operators first. If the operators and tour guides lack skills, a negative impression about the country is created among the foreign tourists, he explained.

Md Amin Helaly, the trade body's senior vice president, suggested working jointly with government experts and academicians for the development of the tourism industry, citing that the Prime Minister has given special importance to this sector.

Munal Mahbub, the director-in-charge of the FBCCI committee, believes that Bangladesh has many attractive tourist spots apart from Cox's Bazar and Kuakata, which even local people are ignorant of.

"The country's security system is also much better than before. For further development of this sector, it should be promoted globally," he noted.

Taking part in the open discussion, the businessmen called for a proactive role from Bangladesh embassies abroad in branding the country's tourism industry, speedy completion of the communications system in tourist spots and resort areas, alongside strengthening the security system there.

Mohammad Iqbal Mahmood, the committee's chairman and president of the Bangladesh Outbound Tour Operators Association, presided over the meeting.

It was also attended, among others, by FBCCI Vice-President Munir Hossain, directors, the general secretary, and other business leaders.