Toshiba to cut 4,000 jobs to turn business around

World+Biz

UNB
16 May, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 06:16 pm

Related News

Toshiba to cut 4,000 jobs to turn business around

The latest move came as the industrial conglomerate accelerates restructuring under new ownership after delisting in December.

UNB
16 May, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 06:16 pm
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company&#039;s facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

 Japan's Toshiba Corporation on Thursday said it will cut up to 4,000 jobs domestically to cut costs and turn around its struggling business.

The latest move came as the industrial conglomerate accelerates restructuring under new ownership after delisting in December. The company had around 110,000 employees as of the end of March 2023.

The streamlining, through offers of early retirement, targets domestic employees who are aged 50 or above working at Toshiba group firms. Most of the job cuts will be in back-office departments, the company said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Toshiba also said it would relocate office functions from central Tokyo to Kawasaki, west of the capital, and target an operating profit margin of 10 percent in three years.

In December, Toshiba delisted from Japanese stock exchanges, ending its 74-year-long history as a publicly traded company, following a 2 trillion yen (about 13 billion U.S. dollars) takeover by a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners as part of efforts to rebuild its business.

Toshiba / job cut / business

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

6h | Explorer
Unusually-timed halos of Northern Lights recently surprised the world—courtesy of the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years. PHOTO: Reuters

Where to see the northern lights all over the world

6h | Explorer
Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

7h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

19m | Videos
Russia and China want a political solution to the Israel-Palestine and Ukraine crisis

Russia and China want a political solution to the Israel-Palestine and Ukraine crisis

2h | Videos
China's Nio unveils Tesla Model Y rival

China's Nio unveils Tesla Model Y rival

2h | Videos
From 32 to 261; Prices increase 8 times in a season

From 32 to 261; Prices increase 8 times in a season

3h | Videos