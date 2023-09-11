Bangladesh’s Tawhida Shiropa in Vogue Business 100 Innovators 2023

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 September, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 04:57 pm

Bangladesh’s Tawhida Shiropa in Vogue Business 100 Innovators 2023

She is the founder of Bangladeshi startup Moner Bondhu, which provides low-cost and trusted mental healthcare support-service.

TBS Report
11 September, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 04:57 pm
Tawhida Shiropa. Sketch: TBS
Tawhida Shiropa. Sketch: TBS

Former journalist and women's health advocate Tawhida Shiropa has been named in the Vogue Business 100 Innovators 2023.

She is the founder of Bangladeshi startup Moner Bondhu, which provides low-cost and trusted mental healthcare support-service.

She has been selected in the list as a "Sustainability Thought Leader."

As a journalist Tawhida Shiropa spent a decade working at the Daily Prothom Alo. Her organisation, Moner Bondhu, won the Best Startup award by ICT Division at Digital world (2017) held in Bangladesh.

Another Bangladeshi Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) and former journalist was also listed in Vogue Business 100 Innovators 2023.

"This year's sustainability innovators are founders, activists, organisers and designers, all working toward a common goal: to bring fashion's footprint within the realm of planetary boundaries, minimising waste and spent resources. These are the people fighting the uphill battle and proposing new solutions for a better industry," said the Vogue Business regarding the list.

Bangladesh's Mostafiz Uddin in Vogue Business 100 Innovators

"The Vogue Business 100 Innovators" is an annual announcement of the internationally renowned magazine where it names top 100 change makers from across the world for their outstanding contribution to make the fashion industry more sustainable.

The annual Vogue Business 100 Innovators 2023 list returns with a fresh roster of leaders, founders and activists who are being recognised for their work as they rewrite the playbooks for fashion and beauty from, reads the Vogue Business website.

This year the Vogue Business 100 Innovators has been classified in 5 categories   -- Tech and Web3 Innovators, Sustainability Thought Leaders, Next-gen Entrepreneurs and Agitators, Beauty Disruptors and Champions of Change.

 

