Bajus cuts exchange, purchase rates of gold jewellery

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) has reduced the exchange and purchase rates of gold jewellery.

According to Bajus, jewellery shops will deduct 10% of the value for exchanging customers' gold ornaments.

Besides, jewellers will cut 15% while purchasing old gold ornaments from customers, reads a press statement issued today (14 May).

The rates have been reduced for the convenience of buyers as per a decision of a recent executive committee meeting of Bajus.

Previously, the deduction rate for exchanging gold ornaments was 9% while the deduction rate for purchasing from the customers was 13%.

Besides, in line with the global market, the minimum wage for the sale of gold ornaments has been set at 6%.

The deduction rate while selling gold is 12% in India, 8% in Sri Lanka, 15% in China, 20% in Italy, 30% in Hong Kong, 35% in Malaysia, 20% in Australia, 6% in the United States, and 14% in the United Kingdom.

Bajus has requested all jewellers across the country to follow the new rules.