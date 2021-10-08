Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim

Mostafiz Uddin, managing director of Denim Expert Limited, has been named in the 2021 Rivet 50, annual index of the most influential leaders in advancing the worldwide business of making and marketing denim.

Rivet, the global media authority serving the international denim industry, on 1 October revealed the 2021 Rivet 50, according to the Sourcing Journal.

This year, Rivet 50 was compiled by nominations and votes submitted by peers across the denim industry. More than 16,000 votes cast online determined the international honorees culled from five categories: executives, designers, supply chain, mills and agents of change.

After getting the award Mostafiz Uddin posted in his LinkedIn: "Thanks to Sourcing Journal for including me in the Rivet 50, an annual index of the most influential leaders in global denim industry, this year 2021 again after the 2018 as an agent of change."

"I am honored and grateful to all who voted me in this selection. Thanks to all my friends who believe in me and always inspire me to continue my efforts and endeavors to bring expected changes in global fashion industry." he stated.

The 2021 Rivet 50 features diverse players in the denim business, spanning sustainable fashion designers, product developers, tech entrepreneurs and philanthropic business leaders.

The list also includes: Jonathan Cheung, advisor and designer at Unspun; Kerry Bannigan, Conscious Fashion Campaign founder; Scott Baxter, Kontoor Brands president and CEO; Dixie Carter, Panda Biotech president; Malin Ekengren, Stella McCartney head of denim; Glenn Martens, Diesel creative director; Una Murphy, Levi Strauss & Co. director of design innovation, and more.

"Congratulations to each of the 50 honorees, and thank you to the thousands who voted," said Angela Velasquez, Rivet executive editor. "Rivet 50 is an example of how the global denim industry supports new ideas and talent."

Now in its fourth year, Rivet 50 serves a barometer for the denim industry, a representation of how far the sector's ongoing evolution has come in terms of innovation, sustainability and creativity. This year marks the debut of the mills and agents of change categories.

A part of Penske Media Corporation's Fairchild Media division of fashion and beauty-focused brands, Rivet is an online and print B2B publication serving the global denim industry, and operates as part of Sourcing Journal Media LLC, the leading digital media authority reporting on the end-to-end apparel supply chain.

Rivet 50, is sponsored by Tencel, Project and Coterie, launched in 2018. Previous honorees include Levi Strauss and Co. CEO and president Chip Bergh, "Godfather of Denim" Adriano Goldschmied, Madewell CEO Libby Wadle and more.