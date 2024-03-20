Bangladeshi Mitia Osman Tisma among the shortlist for PublisHer Excellence Awards

Bangladeshi Mitia Osman Tisma is among the shortlisted names for the first round of PublisHer's new Excellence Awards programme.

She is the CEO and publisher of Mayurpankhi and the executive director of Agamee Prakashani.

Drawn from an initial submission pool of 113 nominations from 30 countries, the shortlists were announced via video, naming nine shortlistees, three in each of three categories.

Among them were Akosua (Akoss) Ofori-Mensah, publisher, founder, and managing director, of Sub-Saharan Publishers, Awatef Mosbeh, CEO and co-founder, Morbiket and others. Here's the full list:

PublisHer 2024 Shortlist: Emerging Leader Award

Mitia Osman Tisma, CEO and publisher of Mayurpankhi and executive director of Agamee Prakashani

Fernanda Valezini Ferreira, editor and founder of the She Publishes podcast

Cassie Rocks, marketing manager with Collins and co-director of The FLIP

PublisHer 2024 Shortlist: Innovation Award

Awatef Mosbeh, CEO and co-founder, Morbiket

Anne Friebel, founder and publishing director of Palomaa Publishing

Jasmine Richards, founder and CEO of Storymix

PublisHer 2024 Shortlist: Lifetime Achievement Award

Akosua (Akoss) Ofori-Mensah, publisher, founder, and managing director, Sub-Saharan Publishers

Ana Maria Cabanellas, CEO, Grupo Claridad

Shirley Yvonne Carby, chairperson, Carlong Publishers Caribbean Ltd.

The awards are designed to recognize outstanding women who have made a clear difference in the publishing industry.

The PublisHer Excellence Awards honour what the program describes as "women who are improving publishing and blazing trails for others to follow; have the power to spur the winners on to further achievements and inspire others; and create awareness of the challenges many women still face in the publishing business."

PublisHer, is an international network for women professionals in the world book publishing industry. It was founded by Al Qasimi at the London Book Fair in 2019.