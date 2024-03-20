Bangladeshi Mitia Osman Tisma among the shortlist for PublisHer Excellence Awards

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 02:27 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi Mitia Osman Tisma among the shortlist for PublisHer Excellence Awards

The awards are designed to recognize outstanding women who have made a clear difference in the publishing industry

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 02:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi Mitia Osman Tisma is among the shortlisted names for the first round of PublisHer's new Excellence Awards programme. 

She is the CEO and publisher of Mayurpankhi and the executive director of Agamee Prakashani.

Drawn from an initial submission pool of 113 nominations from 30 countries, the shortlists were announced via video, naming nine shortlistees, three in each of three categories.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Among them were Akosua (Akoss) Ofori-Mensah, publisher, founder, and managing director, of Sub-Saharan Publishers, Awatef Mosbeh, CEO and co-founder, Morbiket and others. Here's the full list: 

PublisHer 2024 Shortlist: Emerging Leader Award

  • Mitia Osman Tisma, CEO and publisher of Mayurpankhi and executive director of Agamee Prakashani
  • Fernanda Valezini Ferreira, editor and founder of the She Publishes podcast
  • Cassie Rocks, marketing manager with Collins and co-director of The FLIP

PublisHer 2024 Shortlist: Innovation Award

  • Awatef Mosbeh, CEO and co-founder, Morbiket
  • Anne Friebel, founder and publishing director of Palomaa Publishing
  • Jasmine Richards, founder and CEO of Storymix

PublisHer 2024 Shortlist: Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Akosua (Akoss) Ofori-Mensah, publisher, founder, and managing director, Sub-Saharan Publishers
  • Ana Maria Cabanellas, CEO, Grupo Claridad
  • Shirley Yvonne Carby, chairperson, Carlong Publishers Caribbean Ltd.

The awards are designed to recognize outstanding women who have made a clear difference in the publishing industry.

The PublisHer Excellence Awards honour what the program describes as "women who are improving publishing and blazing trails for others to follow; have the power to spur the winners on to further achievements and inspire others; and create awareness of the challenges many women still face in the publishing business."

PublisHer, is an international network for women professionals in the world book publishing industry. It was founded by Al Qasimi at the London Book Fair in 2019.

 

Splash

PublisHer Excellence Awards / Working Women / awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

22m | Features
The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

2h | Pursuit
TBS SKETCH

What Modi has figured out that Trump never has

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Nafisur's journey from thinking like a monk to MonkMoney

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

7m | Videos
Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

1h | Videos
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

17h | Videos
Tangail’s enormous 201-dome mosque becomes centre of attraction

Tangail’s enormous 201-dome mosque becomes centre of attraction

12h | Videos