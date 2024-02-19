BAFTAs full list of winners: Oppenheimer triumphs with most wins

Cillian Murphy poses in the winner's room with his award for Leading Actor for "Oppenheimer" during the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London Britain February 18, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Director Christopher Nolan's biopic film 'Oppenheimer' dominated the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 with seven wins including Best Director, Best Film and Best Leading Actor awards.

Poor Things had a rich showing with five BAFTAs including Leading Actress for Emma Stone as well as Costume, Make Up and Hair, Production Design and Special Visual Effects, as per Deadline, a US-based media outlet.

Entirely shut out were Killers of the Flower Moon which had nine nominations coming into this evening, Bradley Cooper's Maestro which had seven, and the biggest box office movie of 2023, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, reported Deadline.

The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer had five nominations.

Check out full list of winners here:

Best film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER!

Poor Things

Outstanding British film

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest – WINNER!

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)

Bobi Wine: The People's President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]

Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O'Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer) – WINNER!

How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)

Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (director)

Best film not in the English language

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest – WINNER!

Best documentary

20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER!

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Best animated film

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER!

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best director

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER!

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER!

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Best adapted screenplay

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction – WINNER!

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best leading actress

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER!

Best leading actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER!

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER!

Best supporting actor

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer – WINNER!

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Best casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers – WINNER!

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER!

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER!

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best costume design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER!

Best makeup and hair

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER!

Best original score

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER!

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best production design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER!

The Zone of Interest

Best sound

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest – WINNER!

Best special visual effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things – WINNER!

Best British short animation

Crab Day – WINNER!

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

Best British short film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster – WINNER!

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce – WINNER!

Sophie Wilde