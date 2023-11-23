Romania confers 'National Order For Merit' award to Enayetullah Khan

Bangladesh

UNB
23 November, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 04:33 pm

Related News

Romania confers 'National Order For Merit' award to Enayetullah Khan

The National Order of Merit recognises important civil or military services rendered to Romania

UNB
23 November, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 04:33 pm
Enayetullah Khan. Photo: UNB
Enayetullah Khan. Photo: UNB

Enayetullah Khan, Honorary Consul of Romania in the People's Republic of Bangladesh, has been awarded the "National Order For Merit" in the rank of Knight.

He has been honoured with the prestigious award as a sign of high appreciation for the important contribution made to supporting and promoting bilateral relations and high-level dialogue between Bangladesh and Romania, according to the office of Romanian President.

The award is given by the President of Romania.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The National Order of Merit recognises important civil or military services rendered to Romania.

That includes developing the national economy; accomplishments in the fields of science, art, or culture; contribution to the development of relationships between Romania and other countries or international organisations; meritorious military service organizing and managing military operations; and deeds committed on the battlefield or during military conflicts.

Enayetullah Khan, is a boundary-defying Bangladeshi media personality entrepreneur, nature conservationist and a patron of the Arts, who interviewed Presidents from the Lee Kuan Yew, Bill Clinton to Putin.

At age 19 he became the youngest newscaster at BTV and a news commentator at Radio Bangladesh.

He is the founder of the Dhaka Courier and United News of Bangladesh, the first digital wire service in South Asia, and the country's largest independent news agency.

He is best known as the founder of the Cosmos Group, a Bangladeshi conglomerate incorporating over a dozen companies operating at home and abroad.

Top News

National Order For Merit / awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

9h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

9h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

1d | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How much impact will the Xi-Biden meeting have on trade?

How much impact will the Xi-Biden meeting have on trade?

3h | TBS World
MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

5h | TBS Economy
Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

19h | TBS SPORTS
Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

21h | Tech Talk