Bangladesh under fire at US hearing on apparel import from 5 countries

The main objective of this commission is to find out whether any of these five countries are occupying the market through unhealthy competition. 

For the RMG industry, incentives serve as a crucial lifeline during turbulent times. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladeshi representatives were grilled over labour rights, labour laws, relative productivity of workers, wages, and more at a hearing of the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) held virtually on Monday (11 March).

A total of five countries that export garments to the US market were questioned by USITC Chairman David Johansson and his three colleagues during the four-hour hearing. 

The USITC is starting an investigation into the five countries -  including Bangladesh, India, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Pakistan - at the request of the US Trade Representative (USTR). The commission will investigate how these countries have occupied such a large portion of the US garment industry. 

The main objective of this commission is to find out whether any of these five countries are occupying the market through unhealthy competition. 

At the USITC hearing, representatives from the commerce ministry and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) responded to various questions. Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, an association of garment industry owners, answered most of the questions on behalf of Bangladesh. 

Apart from this, there will be an opportunity to present written statements till 24 March. The commission will submit its investigation report to the USTR on 30 August.

At the beginning of the hearing on Bangladesh, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said workers' wages have increased by at least 316% in three phases in the last 10 years.

The production cost per unit in the apparel industry has also increased significantly. However, maintaining a competitive edge in the US market for Bangladesh requires more than just low product prices.

He added that the government is trying to overcome the challenges faced by Bangladesh's garment industry in various ways.

A USITC commissioner asked whether the average work efficiency and productivity of workers in Bangladesh is higher than that of Cambodia. He even questioned whether workers in Bangladesh are capable of producing more goods despite receiving lower wages than in Cambodia. 

In response, Faruque Hassan said, "It is not possible for me to say whether Bangladeshi workers are more efficient than Cambodia. Bangladesh's labour productivity is lower than that of China, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

"Bangladeshi garment industry owners have invested heavily in modern technology machines in the last 20 years. So, the amount of manual labour done by workers in Bangladesh is minimal."
 

