US’s NESA Centre praises Bangladesh’s success in combating terrorism

A delegation of the Near East South Asia (NESA) Center for Strategic Studies, a preeminent institution of the US Department of Defense (DoD), visited Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Wednesday and joined an interactive session with officials of the Mission.

Dr. Hassan Abbas, the Distinguished Professor of the NESA Centre for Strategic Studies, led the 46-member team. The delegation comprised of participants of 28 countries in a seminar organized by the NESA Centre in Washington DC, according to a press release received here today.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran welcomed the NESA Centre delegation at the Embassy and presented a keynote speech at the event.

In his keynote speech, Ambassador Imran highlighted the history of Bangladesh and the country's recent socioeconomic development. He also focused on the Rohingya crisis issue, Bangladesh's success in countering terrorism and extremism and the progress on Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF).

The ambassador stressed the need for undertaking coordinated and concerted efforts by all countries to effectively address the global challenge of terrorism. Terrorism is a global challenge and no country can handle the challenge alone, he said.

While talking about the protracted Rohingya crisis, Ambassador Imran reiterated Bangladesh's stance on durable and dignified repatriation of all displaced Rohingya people to their homeland in the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

If the problem persists further, it may affect the security and stability of the entire region and jeopardize development initiatives, he said.

While addressing the interactive session at the Bangabandhu Auditorium in Embassy, Dr. Abbas highly commended Bangladesh's success in combating terrorism, violent extremism as well as climate change challenges.

Referring to Bangladesh's rich history, culture and heritage, he said he was highly inspired by the historical figures of Bangladesh in his personal and professional life.

Dr Abbas said his institution- NESA Center for Strategic Studies - is looking forward to closer relationship between Bangladesh and the United States and wished more prosperous and developed Bangladesh.

First Secretary of the Mission Wahiduzzaman Noor highlighted the various initiatives and successes of Bangladesh in combating terrorism and extremism before the delegation.

First Secretary of the Mission Ataur Rahman moderated the event, while Counsellor and Head of Chancery Shamima Yasmin Smriti was in the overall coordination of the session.