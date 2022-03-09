Bangladesh, UAE to strengthen bilateral ties further

09 March, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 10:17 pm

Bangladesh, UAE to strengthen bilateral ties further

The two countries sign four memoranda of understanding on research, diplomatic training, strategic studies and trade cooperation

Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to further cement the existing bilateral relations between the two countries for mutual benefits.

The two countries signed four memoranda of understanding following a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the Dubai Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

The four instruments are: bilateral cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research, cooperation between the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), bilateral cooperation in the field of diplomatic training and cooperation between the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and the Dubai International Chamber.

Both the leaders led their respective teams at the meeting, and Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed the media after the talk.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the need for increasing the operation of Emirates flights between the two countries.

In reply, Sheikh Hasina said her government is now constructing a 3rd terminal at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. "We are trying to increase our capacity to this end," she added.

She said the UAE has plenty of trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh premier lauded the UAE government for successfully tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this context, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum appreciated the Bangladesh government, telling the prime minister that, "You have also done well [over Covid-19 management]."

Sheikh Hasina also praised Al Maktoum for making an extraordinary development in Dubai.

When the Dubai ruler talked about the development of Bangladesh, the premier said, "We have a lot of scope for further development."

The UAE prime minister extended sincere thanks to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina for visiting the UAE during the celebration of the International Women's Day.

Chairperson of National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders Saima Wazed, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman and State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, PM's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus, Foreign  Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Mohammed Abu Zafar, Director General of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) Major General Mohammad Maksudur Rahman, and President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI)  Md Jashim Uddin were present at the meeting from Bangladesh side.

