Bangladesh strongly condemns the act of burning of the Holy Quran: MoFA

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh strongly condemns the act of burning of the Holy Quran by a far-right extremist group in several cities of Sweden.

It expresses concern over the subsequent unrest and violent protests leading to casualties among civilians and law enforcement personnel, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (20 April).

Bangladesh believes that the freedom of religion must be upheld and respected.

Therefore, all concerned are urged to exercise tolerance and refrain from unwarranted provocation for ensuring communal harmony and peaceful coexistence.

