Sweden to widen trade relations with Bangladesh’s garment industry: Swedish minister

Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell visited a garment factory, Fakir Apparels, in Narayanganj on Thursday (21 March). Photo: Courtesy

Sweden will expand its trade relations with Bangladesh's export-oriented garment industry, visiting Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell said today (21 March).

The Swedish minister expressed the interest while visiting a garment factory, Fakir Apparels, in Narayanganj this afternoon. Sweden Ambassador in Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde accompanied the Swedish minister.

During the visit, the Swedish minister and ambassador expressed satisfaction with the working environment of the garment factory.

They also assured to address all issues faced by the export-oriented factories, emphasising that collaboration among all stakeholders is key to resolving these problems.

Fakir Nafijuzzaman, deputy managing director of Fakir Apparels, said the inspecting team inquired about the challenges industrial establishments face in apparel production, the policy support required, and the specific challenges encountered.

"We briefed them on GSP status and highlighted the importance of support from foreign buyers and the necessity of price increase in apparel items from buyers," he added.