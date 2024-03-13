Crown Princess of Sweden to visit Bangladesh to promote Sustainable Development Goals

Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden will be visiting Bangladesh from 18-21 March in her capacity as Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

It is the first official mission since her appointment as UNDP Goodwill Ambassador in October last year.

Ulrika Modéer, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of External Relations and Advocacy at UNDP will accompany the Crown Princess during the visit, reads a press release.

"From being one of the least developed countries in the world, Bangladesh has undergone significant economic and social development in recent decades. We've seen reductions in extreme poverty, the strengthening of women's rights, and important advancements in areas such as climate adaptation, disaster risk management, and inclusive digitalization," said Ulrika Modéer.

"At the same time, Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries to both natural disasters and climate change and several development challenges remain. The Crown Princess' visit is a unique opportunity to raise awareness of Bangladesh's development journey and strengthen partnerships towards a resilient and inclusive future," she added.

The Crown Princess will also be accompanied by Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Johan Forssell and the visit will include meetings with Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, senior government officials, young students and entrepreneurs, business leaders and representatives from the UN system.

The Crown Princess will also conduct field visits to witness firsthand the positive impact of inclusive digital development on poverty reduction in rural Bangladesh and explore initiatives led by women and young entrepreneurs striving to mitigate the effects of climate change in vulnerable areas, implemented by the government and UNDP.

The UN's support for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh will also be highlighted during the visit.

"Crown Princess Victoria has a long and strong commitment to sustainability, poverty eradication, climate action and equality. We are honored to welcome the Crown Princess to UNDP in Bangladesh and showcase our efforts to promote locally led development models that contribute effectively towards a greener, more resilient, and inclusive future for all.", says UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative, Stefan Liller.

The Crown Princess was appointed UNDP Goodwill Ambassador in October 2023.

In this role, the Crown Princess plays a key role in increasing awareness and engagement for the Sustainable Development Goals and a sustainable future where no one is left behind.