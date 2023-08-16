Bangladesh rejects US congressmen's suggestion to assimilate Rohingyas: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
16 August, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 09:40 pm

Related News

Bangladesh rejects US congressmen's suggestion to assimilate Rohingyas: Momen

The US had expressed intentions to take Rohingyas but they did not follow through, the foreign minister said

UNB
16 August, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 09:40 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh has declined the proposal put forth by US congressmen Ed Case and Richard McCormick to assimilate the Rohingya population by providing them with skills and education.

"We said no [to them]. We said Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries. We do not need citizens from other countries," Momen told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while responding to a question today (16 August).

Momen said Rohingyas should go back to their country of origin for a better life. "The US can take some of the Rohingyas," he suggested.

The US said they would take Rohingyas but they did not, the foreign minister said.

Momen said that Western countries may have the perception that Bangladesh Bangladesh is inclined to absorb Rohingya refugees since they are living here.

"Repatriation is the priority. The US should make efforts for their return to Myanmar," he said, adding that Myanmar is not Bangladesh's enemy, but they have some problems. 

Earlier, the foreign minister said Myanmar is willing to take back Rohingyas but some foreign governments and international organisations are not supporting their repatriation at this moment.

"They [international community] think it will not be wise to send the Rohingyas back to Myanmar until democracy is restored there," he told a group of reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 2 August.

Momen said they think there is a need for positive approach from all stakeholders who are working on the Rohingya issue to begin repatriation.

The foreign minister said Rohingyas are willing to return, and the Myanmar government is also willing to take them back.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / US congressmen / Rohingya / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

7h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

6h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

5h | TBS Economy
Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

4h | TBS World
Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years