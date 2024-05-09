Singapore shows interest in investing in Bangladesh

Dr Azizul Islam, executive member (additional secretary) of BIDA, underscored Bangladesh's conducive investment environment, particularly highlighting its safety and potential in various sectors

A high-level delegation from Singapore during a meeting with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has showed keen interest in investing in Bangladesh. 

The meeting held today (9 May) at the BIDA conference room, chaired by Dr Azizul Islam, executive member (additional secretary) of BIDA, to explore investment prospects in Bangladesh's tourism, jute, and related sectors.

Dr Azizul Islam, at the meeting, underscored Bangladesh's conducive investment environment, particularly highlighting its safety and potential in various sectors, reads a press release.

He emphasised the allure of Bangladesh's tourism sector, spotlighting destinations like Cox's Bazar and the Sundarbans, while also urging investment in jute, agriculture, and vegetable cultivation.

Derek Loh, non-resident high commissioner of the Republic of Singapore, reinforced the strong bond between Singapore and Bangladesh, noting the significant Bangladeshi workforce in Singapore.

He echoed the interest in investing in Bangladesh's tourism, jute, agriculture, and vegetable sectors, citing the country's impressive socio-economic progress and its position as an export powerhouse.

Accompanying Loh were Sheela Pillai, Charge d'Affaires at the Singapore High Commission in Dhaka, Mitchel Lee, Deputy Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Benjamin Chue, Development Partner for South Asia at Enterprise Singapore, Esther Lee from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Clarence Chong, Assistant Development Partner at Enterprise Singapore.

During the meeting, Mohibul Islam, Deputy Director of Marketing and Branding at the Bangladesh Tourism Board, presented on the country's tourism industry, while SejutiBoroua, Deputy Director at BEZA, elaborated on Tourism Ventures of BEZA. 

Additionally, Faruq Ahmed, Chairman of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation, discussed investment opportunities in the jute sector.

Representatives from key Bangladeshi organizations such as BEZA, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, Tourism Board, BJMC, Akij Group, and Bay Group were also present, actively engaging in discussions to foster potential collaborations and investments.

