Upazila polls saw 36% voter turnout: EC Alamgir

File photo of Election Commissioner Md Alamgir. Photo: Collected
File photo of Election Commissioner Md Alamgir. Photo: Collected

The voter turnout in the first phase of the Upazila Parishad election was 36.1%, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said today (9 May).

Speaking with reporters at Nirbhachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon, the election commissioner noted that low voter turnout can be attributed to several factors, including the non-participation of a political party, the absence of popular candidates, paddy cutting season in the haor area, and rain in various locations.

Mentioning that the voter turnout is influenced by the popularity of the candidate, he said some upazilas recorded a high turnout of 73% in this election, while there are also upazilas where the voter turnout was as low as 17%.

When asked about how to get rid of the culture of getting ballots stamped, the election commissioner responded by saying "that politics is ingrained in the culture". 

Therefore, he emphasised the importance of engaging with intellectuals and experts on this matter. He suggested that researchers should also be included in these discussions.

Sonatala, Mirsrai and Kushtia Sadar upazilas witnessed the lowest voter turnout at 17% while Joypurhat's Khetlal upazila recorded highest voter turnout at 73.1%, he said.

