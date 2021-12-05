Bangladesh ready to work with all for peace: PM 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said Bangladesh is always ready to work with all countries based on mutual respect to ensure peace.

"Bangladesh is always ready to work with all based on mutual respect and understanding to fully embrace the ideals of peace of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," she said while addressing the closing ceremony of World Peace Conference-2021 virtually.

Sheikh Hasina reiterated that Bangladesh is now a role model in the world in socio-economic development.

The prime minister also highlighted the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and said it has proved that none of the countries can survive alone.

"There is no alternative to building an accountable world order based on the partnership to live peacefully in this world," she added.

She also urged global stakeholders to stop spending resources in arms race saying: "I urge the people to use their resources to achieve universal sustainable development without spending resources on arms races,"

She called on them to commit to universal peace.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remarked Bangladesh is pursuing peaceful diplomacy to repatriate displaced Rohingyas to their homeland.