Bangladesh must be ready to welcome American businesses: US ambassador 

The United States (US) Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas said that Bangladesh must be ready to welcome American businesses.

"Together we have the foundation on which to expand our economic relationship. But in order to take things to the next level, two things must happen. First, international companies and investors must become more aware of the opportunities Bangladesh presents.

"Second, Bangladesh must be ready to welcome American businesses," he said as the chief guest at the annual general meeting of the International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) on Tuesday.

"I doubt this will come as a shock to any of you, but most heads of US companies do not wake up in the morning thinking...Hmmm – maybe I should do business in Bangladesh," he added at the event held in a city hotel.

Indicating US companies, he said, "They usually have their hands full just keeping up with the US market.

"And if they are operating globally, they are probably operating in well-understood markets. They simply aren't aware of Bangladesh."

"Clearly Bangladesh has a lot to offer for international businesses. But the other question is: Is Bangladesh ready to welcome investors, facilitate their entry into the market, and make life as easy as possible for those who have already invested?" he asked.

"In other words, is Bangladesh a better place for American and other international business to devote their time and resources than other countries in the region or elsewhere around the globe?

"As Bangladesh graduates to middle-income status, it will find it has many competitors also hungry for international business. It's one thing to build a special economic zone, but that alone is not enough to attract the best investors," he added.

The US ambassador said, "A smart company considering doing business overseas will certainly want to see certain things, including a developed transportation system, consistent access to power and water, and a well-trained workforce.

"Bangladesh has made great strides in filling these needs. But a company wants security. Political violence and electoral instability scare them."

He mentioned that a company does not want to be taxed more rigorously or investigated more thoroughly than its local competitors.

"How does Bangladesh compare with their competitors when these are the questions asked?

"Can Bangladesh assure investors that the cancerous effects of corruption are less prevalent here than in other markets?

"Can Bangladesh say it fully understands the impacts of proposed regulations on business and that it actively seeks stakeholder input before putting them in place?

"For example, does the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) understand how its proposed rules governing data privacy and online content will force digital businesses to reconsider investing in Bangladesh," he said.

"Can Bangladesh say it has an adequate legal framework within which businesses can operate when it takes years to schedule a hearing?

"These are the questions that American and international companies will ask themselves before deciding to do business in Bangladesh. Luckily, Bangladesh has committed to addressing these issues," he added.

Among others, EU Ambassador to Dhaka Charles Whiteley, Dr Zaidi Sattar, chairman of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, Humayun Rashid, president IBFB spoke at the event.