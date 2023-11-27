Bajaj Pulsar N250: First higher cc motorcycle launched at Tk3.4 lakh

Uttara Motors, the manufacturer and distributor of Bajaj motorcycles in Bangladesh, launched the first 250 cc motorcycle in the country on Monday.

Pulsar N250 comes with a price tag of Tk339,999 and is available in three different colours.

The motorcycle with a 250 cc oil-cooled engine has got dual channel antilock braking system (ABS).

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma was the chief guest at the launching event at a city hotel, where Uttara Motors Chairman and Managing Director Matiur Rahman, Head of Planning Nayeemur Rahman, Bajaj Auto International Business Division Manager Sameer Mardikar along with a large number of motorcycle enthusiasts were present at the launching event.

The government, a few months ago, allowed the two-wheeler industry to sell motorcycles with engine capacities higher than 165 cc on condition of manufacturing the vehicles locally.

However, still, up to 375 cc motorcycles are allowed on roads.

Other brands are gearing up to bring their higher cc motorcycles on the roads.